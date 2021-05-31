Outdoor youth event planned for June 26

Anew Day is sponsoring an outdoor youth event called Thrive dedicated to the mental health and wellbeing of teenagers in Nevada County. Thrive is being held in memory of Sammy Schmidt, a 16 year old who took his life this past fall.

This event will serve two main purposes:

No. 1: To give teenagers a long overdue opportunity to be together in a fun-filled environment — to play games together, to do activities together, to laugh together, and to hang out together.

No. 2: To expose them to organizations and people in our community committed to supporting them in growth and wellness.

At this event local youth organizations will host information booths/tables as well as games or activities for the teens to enjoy. We have commitments from Anew Day, Bright Futures for Youth, Nevada County Campus life, CEM and a couple of youth groups. These organizations will run games like 9 square, spike ball, corn hole, can jam, volleyball, etc. Plus, we will have activities like archery, golf, mosaic making, jewelry making, rock painting, an inflatable obstacle course and walk on water balls. There will be something for everyone to enjoy.





We are also working on a schedule for live entertainment — youth bands, performing arts, and drum shows.

Food will be available from a few food trucks that will be at the event, plus free popcorn and free cotton candy.

There will be prizes and free giveaways for those who attend.

Source: Anew Day