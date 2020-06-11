Outdoor burn ban issued

Cal Fire has suspended residential burn permits in Nevada, Yuba and Placer counties, effective 8 a.m. Monday, a news release states.

Hot and dry conditions leading to increased fire danger spurred Cal Fire to suspend the permits. All residential outdoor burning of debris, like leaves and branches, will be forbidden.

According to Cal Fire, February was the driest month since the 1850s in the state. Recent rains have had no effect on lessening the danger, and instead have led to more weeks for grass to grow.

“Cal Fire will go to peak staffing with all engines, crews, dozers and aircraft on June 22,” the release states.

Cal Fire urges residents to maintain 100 feet of defensible space around their homes.

The ban doesn’t affect campfires in organized campgrounds, or those on private property, as long as they’re kept in a manner to stop the fire’s spread.