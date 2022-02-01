UPDATE: Outage impacting over 8K in Nevada, Yuba counties
Update 1:40 p.m.:
The Tuesday outage impacting those in Penn Valley, Rough and Ready, Lake Wildwood and Smartsville areas was updated to 8,125 residences, according to PG&E’s website.
The updated estimated restoration time is 4 p.m. According to the website, PG&E is investigating the cause of the outage.
Initially posted:
A power outage on Tuesday was impacting 4,055 PG&E customers, according to the utility company’s online outage map.
The outage includes the Penn Valley, Rough and Ready and Lake Wildwood areas. The outage is also impacting residents of Yuba County, in the Smartsville area.
The outage was reported around 12:15 p.m. and is expecting to be restored by 3:30 p.m., according to PG&E’s website.
