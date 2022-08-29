UPDATE: Xfinity service restored, company says
UPDATE 3:41 p.m.:
Xfinity service has been restored, according to the company’s website.
INITIALLY POSTED
An Xfinity service outage is impacting 2,500 Grass Valley residents Monday morning, according to Xfinity’s website.
The outage is impacting internet, voice and legacy TV, according to the company.
The company wrote on its website that the outage is “unplanned” and it is “working to resolved the issue” by 1:30 p.m. today.
Comcast Corporation is the parent company of Xfinity.
