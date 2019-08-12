Out with a bang: Destruction derby closes out Nevada County Fair with sold out show
The Union staff
Crunching cars and overheating engines, unmuffled exhaust and hissing steam.
It must be time for the 2019 Nevada County Fair Destruction Derby.
This year’s sold out show was host to 15 derby entrants from up and down the state including Grass Valley’s own competitor, Mark Heer, who furiously drove his 1975 Plymouth Fury enough to earn him a fourth place overall finish to take home a $700 prize.
Third place went to Aaron Hoffman – $1,000.
Second place went to Mike Doyle – $2,000.
First place went to Scott Woezneer – $4,000.
