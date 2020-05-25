Out & about: Foot traffic to Grass Valley, Nevada City (PHOTO GALLERY)

Daytrippers, tourists, and locals alike have been making their way back to some of their favorite Nevada County locations, visiting area businesses and eateries that have been allowed to reopen during California’s stage 2 of its state’s stay-at-home order.

While many businesses are still shuttered, others are transitioning from curbside and takeout offerings to dine-in experiences.

Foot traffic around Grass Valley and Nevada City is at its highest since the coronavirus and shutdowns affected the area in March.

Popular downtown Nevada City ice-cream shops Treats and Nevada City Chocolate Shoppe had steady business over the weekend, serving customers from the Sacramento region for the day and locals who are starting to venture out more.

“We’ve made so many banana splits today,” Nevada City Chocolate Shoppe worker Raelyn Anderson said. “It’s like people were craving them during quarantine.”

Anderson, who works at the Chocolate Shoppe with her mother and grandmother, would normally be a student at Rocklin High School during this time, but due to the circumstances is available to help the family business.

“It’s been so stressfull,” Anderson’s grandmother Linda Hansen said. “Today it reminded us that this is fun.”

“It makes it nicer to be here,” Anderson said of the generosity of customers. “They’re tipping super well.”

Around the corner from the Chocolate Shoppe on Commercial Street, folks could be seen eating on the patio of Three Forks Bakery or within the wide open iron doors of the Crazy Horse Saloon and Grill.

Known mostly for its array of live music, the workers at the Crazy Horse have currently been making do with the dining menu.

“It’s just not like what it was,” Crazy Horse owner Kate Anderson said. “It’s a totally different situation from what we’re used to, but we’ll continue to make by until the community says it’s business as usual. We definitely want to be open.”

Along with not being able to host live music due to social distancing, Anderson, a new owner of the Crazy Horse, expressed frustration hearing of other businesses not following social distancing guidelines.

“This only works communally, if everyone plays by the same rules,” Anderson said.

To contact Multimedia Reporter Elias Funez, email efunez@theunion.com or call 530-477-4230.