Oustomah Lodge No. 16, Odd Fellows of Nevada City, help the vulnerable

Members of Oustomah Lodge No. 16, the Odd Fellows of Nevada City, gathered at the Night of Giving recently to present a $1,000 check to support Hospitality House, a local homeless program, whose work includes, but extends far beyond, providing a safe, supportive shelter and a path to housing.

This gift completes the lodge’s charitable giving cycle for 2019. The Odd Fellows’ Good Works Committee focused on hunger, homelessness, and children and elders at risk in the community. Besides Hospitality House, the committee directed donations to Sierra Roots, Nevada County Food Bank, Meals on Wheels, Kare Crisis Nursery, and more. Last year’s giving totaled $5,200.

Oustomah Lodge No. 16, is a benevolent organization that has been in continuous operation in Nevada City since 1853. In the new year, it’s looking for new members interested in being part of a fellowship dedicated to having fun while serving others. Their Second Sunday Brunches and Last Wednesday Potlucks are open to anyone interested in the lodge’s work.

The lodge is also engaged in preserving the 1873 building at 225 Broad St., in the Nevada City Historic District, and continuing the traditions of Odd Fellowship, including the secret rituals and teachings of the order. Learn more at http://www.nevadacityoddfellows.com.