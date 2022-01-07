Our View: Preparing for the next storm

There’s a storm coming.

In the figurative sense, of course. The real storm hit Christmas weekend, and left its mark on tens of thousands of Nevada County residents, as well as others across the Sierra.

For many people, the storm lasted into this week. People counted the days they had no power. A full week passed, and people still saw their own breath while inside their homes.

People checked the outage map, and contacted PG&E. They were told a crew was on the way, that day. On Day 12, maybe 13, too many still heard the same, tired message.

PG&E better believe a storm is on its horizon.





The snow that hit western Nevada County was close to unprecedented. We all heard the warnings and listened to the forecast, and likely took action. More water bottles in storage and food in the cupboard. Hopefully, more propane in the tank as well.

Problem is, most of us expect the power, if lost, will return in a day. Maybe two, under extreme circumstances. Not a week, and not 11, 12, 13 or more days.

Now most everyone is looking for someone to blame, and PG&E is always a good target.

But while the utility deserves some dings for its communication foibles, its front-line workers deserve accolades for the intense amount of work they — and plenty of other agencies — have performed in the storm’s aftermath.

Work crews brought in from multiple states have been putting in 16-hour days, and some people still had no power after a second. That’s not just a problem with PG&E. That’s an issue with the strength of the storm that pummeled not just Nevada County, but other counties as well.

Add to that the laundry list of public agencies that stepped in to help. Law enforcement across the board, search and rescue teams, city and county workers doing what they can to bring some normalcy to our area. That might have been in the form of someone shoveling your driveway, or a warming center available at the library.

It also came in the form of regular people seeing a neighbor or someone in need and doing something about it. The county urged people to check on their neighbors and report those without power. It encouraged those with the ability to help provide food, water and other necessities to do just that.

However, there’s a large “but” when it comes to the official response to this storm.

PG&E didn’t just drop the ball with communications. It was never holding the ball. A message telling people there was no time estimate of power restoration is one thing. Repeatedly telling customers a crew is on the way, for days on end, and then not having one show up is a failure on a completely different level.

PG&E should have taken a page out of the response fire agencies give to major fires. In-person and Zoom press conferences every morning and evening. Updates by county about the number of outages, power restorations, how many workers are in the field fixing power lines, clearing roads and bringing the world back to normal.

And just as with wildfires, this would require a coordinated effort by many agencies, and one of them at the top running the show. Standing before media, taking questions and speaking directly to the issues that plagued too many Nevada County residents for over a week.

Real-time accountability from a company that is on most everyone’s list of bills to pay — that’s what we need from PG&E.

PG&E can learn lessons from the snowstorm we just had, coordinate with the appropriate agencies, and improve its communication for when the next one comes around.

Because if one thing is certain, another storm will come.

The weekly Our View editorial represents the consensus opinion of The Union Editorial Board, a group of editors and writers from The Union, as well as informed community members. Contact the board at EditBoard@TheUnion.com