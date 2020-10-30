Our View: Do your part, and vote

Make sure you wear your “I Voted” sticker all day.

There’s one that arrived with your ballot in the mail, an arrow on the page pointing to the sticker.

They’re at the vote centers, ready to be collected once you’ve cast your ballot, whether it’s on a machine, by hand or dropped off.

Stick it on your lapel, somewhere on your shirt, sending a message to everyone who looks your way.

Vote.

This election season has seemingly lasted forever. They start earlier each cycle, the black-and-white attack ads appearing on your television just a bit sooner than you thought they would. They can drain you, the ads and junk mail and social media posts degrading and demeaning candidates until there’s nothing left but us versus them.

But then you take your 5-year-old child to the vote center, hold their hand as you slip your completed ballot into the drop box, and take that sticker.

Vote.

We used to have precincts scattered across the county, places of pride where you’d likely see the same faces every two years.

We’ve exchanged the precincts for vote centers, drop boxes in various spots and a ballot in every registered voters’ mailbox. It’s not a bad trade. Voting is now more convenient. It’s easier to have your voice heard and counted.

And regardless of your political persuasion, that is one thing that we must all agree on — that every voice is counted.

So do your part, and vote.

There will be problems and hiccups with voting machines and signage. Someone might step too close to a vote center while campaigning. It happens. When it does, election officials try their best to correct the situation.

It’s a tough job for someone every two years, and one that doesn’t pay the bills. Give them some latitude. Our body politic already has a fever. There’s no reason to let minor annoyances on Election Day raise that temperature.

The best way to ensure we keep things civil is by making a plan to vote. The less rushed you are, the better you’ll feel. It’s a job we all should do, and our county makes it simple. All we have to do is make a plan to vote and follow through.

Maybe you’ve already cast your ballot. Great. Remind a friend or neighbor they need to as well.

If you haven’t yet voted, sit down at the kitchen table and look over your ballot. Talk with your spouse, your friends, even your kids, about the candidates and ballot measures. What’s important to you? Why are you voting a certain way?

Then look at our story in today’s The Union about the election and pick a drop-off box that’s convenient for you.

You also can vote in person at one of many vote centers that open today. Sites include the Eric Rood Administrative Center in Nevada City; the fairgrounds, Sierra College gym and Gold Miners Inn in Grass Valley; and Bear River High School’s gym in South County. Truckee has two vote centers: the Tahoe Truckee Unified School gym and the town’s Pubic Works bay.

The San Juan Ridge has one center, on election day only: the community center.

These sites, barring the one on the ridge, are open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. today through Monday. On Election Day they’ll open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

You can drop off your ballot at them, or vote in person.

Then, once done, grab your “I Voted” sticker.

And wear it all day.

The weekly Our View editorial represents the consensus opinion of The Union Editorial Board, a group of editors and writers from The Union, as well as informed community members. Contact the board at EditBoard@The Union.com.