‘Our Planet, Our Future’ theme of United Nations Association’s celebration

The theme of this year’s celebration of the United Nations Association will be, “Our Planet, Our Future.” Joining with members all over the United States, the Nevada County Golden Empire Chapter will celebrate the 74th anniversary of the founding of the United Nations from 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday at the Unitarian Universalist Community of the Mountains, 246 S. Church St. in Grass Valley.

The United Nations Charter was signed in San Francisco by 55 governments after World War II and took effect on Oct. 24, 1945. Guest speaker Troy Wolf, Senior Director of UNA-USA Education and Learning at the United Nations Foundation in Washington D.C., will talk about how UNA-USA can support the work of the United Nations at the local level, and particularly as it relates to the recent climate change report and the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals. He will emphasize how crucial it is that adults support youth in their climate activism. UNA-USA members are leaders in inter-generational advocacy, membership, and support.

Two videos will be shown, including teenage activist Greta Thunberg’s speech at the United Nations Climate Summit, and Secretary General Antonio Guterres’ closing remarks in New York, entitled, “A summit of action plans, not platitudes!”

The celebration is free and open to all. Complimentary memberships to UNA-USA will be offered to anyone 25 years of age and under. A special anniversary cake will be served.