‘Our last retail location’: Walker’s Office Supplies closes Grass Valley store, continues delivery to area

While Walker’s Office Supplies has closed its Grass Valley store, the business will remain “a phone call or a click away,” according to Walker’s Office Supplies co-owner Jarrod Anderson.

The store, which was at 791 Maltman Drive in Grass Valley, closed Feb. 11.

“We’ve been serving Grass Valley since the mid-80s,” said Anderson, explaining that it had been that long since his father expanded the business from Auburn into a downtown Grass Valley store.

That store would later relocate to Maltman Drive, which Anderson described as having been “great for many, many years.”

He noted that the decision to close the store was not related to its particular location, but instead that its retail office supply and copy shop model had been slowing in activity, while the business’ delivery-based, business-to-business side had grown.





Anderson said the decline in walk-in activity had been gradual over the years, with an additional notable decrease during the pandemic.

“Grass Valley was our last retail location, and really that’s because the community of Grass Valley just supported that store so well over the years,” he said.

The business was started by Anderson’s great-grandfather, and then owned by his father and uncle, before he bought its Auburn and Grass Valley locations from them.

Currently, he said, he is co-owner of the business alongside his wife, Laura Peterson, and brother, Matt Peterson — 63 years after the family business was started.

“It changes, it continues to evolve, and you have to continue to adapt to what customers’ needs are,” said Anderson, explaining that those needs have become increasingly geared toward online orders and delivery.

On the business’ growth in that area, Anderson said it currently makes daily deliveries within 13 counties.

Anderson said he appreciated the community support the Grass Valley store received over the years, stating that Grass Valley and Nevada City were particularly supportive to their local businesses.

“But we’re still there, we’re not going anywhere,” he said. “You’ll see our trucks delivering every single day in town, and we’re right here — we’re based in Rocklin — and we have a 25,000-square-foot warehouse that we inventory and dispatch trucks from every single morning, bright and early.”

According to a sign posted on the door of Walker’s Office Supplies’ former Grass Valley location, the business can be contacted online at walkersoffice.com , or by phone at 530-273-2283.

