Robert Richards is in the business of health.
He’s not a medical doctor or therapist but he and his business partner Chuck Stuthard offer nutrition in the most delightful way. This, of course, means there is food involved.
As owners of Fudenjuice Richards and Stuthard have built a nutritionally balanced vegetarian and smoothie restaurant that is now going into its 18th year.
“I was traveling; I was in Ithaca, New York—I’m from Pennsylvania originally—so I came back to Nevada City and had a buddy who was looking for a job,” Richards said. “He said, ‘If you see a help wanted sign, I’m looking for a job.’ So I saw a help wanted sign at Planet Juice. I stuck my head in the back door and it happened to be the woman who I had trained to take my (former) job at Flour Garden. In the time I was gone, her and her partner took over Planet Juice and she said, ‘Yes! We’ll hire you!’”
Richards began working for what was then known as Planet Juice and when the owners decided to sell the business, Richards, Stithard, and three other people pooled their money in to buy the stand.
“We decided to change the name, do something a little different,” said Richards. “At that point I lived up in Camptonville so I had a long drive home. I was trying to think, what can we call this place? We serve food and juice, and that stuck. It’s a little play on words and we have fun with it.”
Established upon opening was the tradition of hiring young people, those who were foraging their way through early adulthood and learning the functionalities of having a job—learning to run a register, count the till at the end of the day, and treat customers with respect.
“We had a very young staff, a lot of high school kids,” Richards said. “And they had a friend who was an artist so we asked him to come up with Java the Juice Monkey who is our little mascot. He drew it for us and it’s still the sign that’s up there right now. We paid him a little bit of money and we also gave him a smoothie a week for the year.
Over time, it proved to be that five owners of Fudenjuice was too many so other partners dropped off leaving Richards and Stuthard to man the fort since then. The two have maintained a dedication to helping nourish people’s stomachs, bodies, and minds.
“Our focus is nourishing people,” said Richards. “And we also believe that we nourish them not only with our food but with our energy. Chuck and I are old hippies at heart and we believe in things like the energy you bring when you’re making the food gets infused into the food and then gets infused into the people you are giving it to. It’s really important to us.
“We keep good energy in our kitchen, and our staff. We have always had a great staff that just really busts their hump in a really hot, tiny kitchen that is pumping out a lot of food. It’s kind of like a little food truck without wheels.”
What once started as a juice and smoothie stand has developed over the years to include items such as wraps and tacos, with options for kids as well.
“We are all vegetarian and as we have progressed we have focused a little more on vegan. But we don’t just cater to vegetarians or vegans. It’s all about just creating nourishing, good food that’s going to make people happy and make people healthy. We do coffee, we do smoothies, we do wraps. We do a little bit of everything but we do everything well. Our menu has really expanded over the years because we’ve come up with some great specials and then we find that we can’t take the specials off the menu. So it used to be just a couple wraps, a few rice bowls, some sandwiches, and smoothies. And then we’ve added tacos. And we’ve added burgers but we do the Beyond Burger.
“Every time we get a chance to make something organic, we go that way. We are constantly in the process of going through the restaurant top to bottom and getting rid of things with GMOs. That changes every year. We can’t have a certain product because it has corn syrup in it, so we find a way around that, because if it has corn syrup it’s probably GMO. We don’t want any of that processed stuff.”
It would be reasonable to say that Fudenjuice is in the business of making people feel good while doing right by the Earth.
“A lot of times we say we are in the business of making people because the food that you eat becomes you,” Richards added. “So we want good energy. Food is absolutely medicine. And then beyond nourishing with food, we nourish with energy.
“Whenever we hire someone we always bring up the golden rule,” he continued. “We want our employees to know that it’s very important we treat the people on the other side of the counter exactly how you would want to be treated if you were going somewhere that you go every day or you were going somewhere you found online and you were excited about looking for or if you just are traveling through and you find a little gem.”
Though they are vegetarian, Richards is convinced he can make a fan out of even the most staunch carnivore. He admits that on more than one occasion, skeptics have returned to the counter after enjoying their meal just to tell Richards and his staff how delicious the food was.
To make things even easier for their customers, Fudenjuice recently signed up for the ChowNow app, which allows guests to order and pay online, avoiding any lines.
“We really worked hard to get that set up,” Richards said. “We have our whole menu online. Over the years as we’ve become more popular it’s hard to do what we do and keep everyone happy in the sense that we get a line out to the street. We get overwhelmed. So with ChowNow they can go right on the app, pay on the app, order whatever they want, however they want it. They come to our window and they don’t even have to wait in line. That decreases the line of people ordering and waiting.”
Richards said he and his business partner are happy where they are and are appreciative of their customers both new and returning.
“It’s a hustle and a bustle and we just love what we are doing. If they have already come here, we appreciate them and we want them to keep coming back. And if they aren’t quite sure what we do our arms are open even if you are a heavy meat-eater, no matter what you are. That’s another thing we say when we hire people: we welcome everyone here. That’s what I would want people to know. The only thing we don’t tolerate here is intolerance.
Fudenjuice is at 815 Zion Street in Nevada City. For a menu and more information please visit fudenjuice.com.