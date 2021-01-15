 Otherworldly education: Earle Jamieson students finish scale model of solar system | TheUnion.com
YOUR AD HERE »

Otherworldly education: Earle Jamieson students finish scale model of solar system

News News |

Elias Funez
  

A papier-mâché model of the planet Neptune sits on display in the parking lot across from Earle Jamieson Educational Options Friday morning in Nevada City after the students from Sherry Fortner’s class completed a scale model of the solar system.
Elias Funez
Earle Jamieson Educational Options students hold up their papier-mâché models of the planets Venus, Earth, and Mars Friday after completing their model of the solar system. Students in Sherry Fortner’s class began making the scale model after Thanksgiving and used the parking lot of Sierra Presbyterian Church to display the finished result.
Elias Funez
While most of the model planets were made with the help of papier-mâché, some of the solar system’s gas giant planets were made with the help of chicken wire, foam insulation, duct tape, and newspaper bags.
Elias Funez
Earle Jamieson Alternative Ed teacher Sherry Fortner smiles from under her face covering while holding the papier-mâché model of Earth during Friday’s solar system display.
Elias Funez
Earle Jamieson Educational Options students stand next to their models of Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus and Neptune in the parking lot of Sierra Presbyterian Church.
Elias Funez
Sherry Fortner’s class included the dwarf planet Pluto in its model of the solar system, shown sitting furthest from the other planets.
Elias Funez
Earle Jamieson students and staff involved with the solar system project stand next to their model of the planet Saturn Friday in the parking lot of Sierra Presbyterian Church in Nevada City.
Elias Funez
Earth, Venus, and Mercury sit closer to each other in comparison to the other planets in the scale model of the solar system created by Earle Jamieson Educational Options students. The sun was drawn in chalk with a 72 foot diameter.
Elias Funez
The planets of Earle Jamieson Educational Options students sit on display in the parking lot of Sierra Presbyterian after completing the scale model Friday in Nevada City.
Elias Funez

 

Support Local Journalism


Support Local Journalism

Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.

Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.

Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.

For tax deductible donations, click here.
 

Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.

User Legend: iconModerator iconTrusted User

News
See more