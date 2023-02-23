The SNMH Wound Healing and Hyperbaric Medicine Center is pleased to present the Ostomy Support Group. The goal of the group is to provide the patient and their loved ones access to the resources that the patient needs to feel supported and enjoy an excellent quality of life.
This support group is open to patients with ostomy, family members, friends, spouses, and caregivers. During the session, participants will have a chance to share experiences, provide mutual support and learn about the latest products and information for ostomy care.
First Thursday of Every Month
Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital
No reservations necessary
Call (530) 272-8619 for more information and the meeting room number