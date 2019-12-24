Ornamental tradition: Margarita’s Christmas ornaments on display (PHOTO GALLERY)

Anyone who’s stepped inside Margarita’s Mexican restaurant during the holidays wouldn’t be able to help but notice the massive display of Christmas tree ornaments hanging from the ceiling of the popular Glenbrook Basin eatery.

The tradition dates back about 30 years to the restaurant’s previous owner and is still carried on today.

According to restaurant staff, it takes a team of people about 60-man hours to put up the decorations each year.

The ornaments go up by Thanksgiving and stay up until New Year’s Day.

It’s unknown exactly how many ornaments are hanging up in the building, though visitors are welcome to count.