Orlo Steele honored with veterans award

Submitted by Cynthia Eberhardt

 

The Captain John Oldham Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution will present a “Service to Veterans Award” to Major General Orlo K. Steele at their Nov. 15 luncheon, which honors area veterans. Steele, who will be the guest speaker, will be recognized for his continuing work in the local community in service to others, including his support for the Memorial Park Walls, and the local chapters of the American Legion and the Marine Corps League.
Photo submitted by Cynthia Eberhardt.

