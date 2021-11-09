Organizers of new Toy Run make planning progress

The Nevada County Toy Run will depart from the Eric Rood Administrative Center at noon Dec. 11, according to organizer Eric Oliver.

However, said Oliver, participants may show up early if they would like to, whether to enjoy coffee and doughnuts or to walk around and see the other participants’ motorcycles. He said the event would also be selling T-shirts at that time.

The Nevada County Food and Toy Run had been organized each year since 1991 by its founder, Thom Staser, who said last month that it would not continue. A new group of organizers has since announced that they will be organizing a Nevada County Toy Run this year.

Oliver clarified that Staser has retired from the event. He added that the new group of organizers is working to ensure people know that Oliver’s group, not Staser, is the correct contact regarding the upcoming event.

According to Oliver, this year’s route for the motorcyclists will involve the event’s familiar starting and ending points — the Eric Rood Administrative Center and the Nevada County Fairgrounds — although the full route had yet to be determined as of Tuesday.





He said the event’s organizers hope to have the same route that has been used in previous years. They have meetings with law enforcement and city officials over the next two weeks on this matter.

Oliver said the Nevada County Fairgrounds will also be where families who will be served by the event will be picking up donated donated toys and food.

“We’ve had a huge outpouring of support,” said Oliver, on the community’s response to the upcoming event.

He added that, now that the new Nevada County Toy Run is a nonprofit, it is taking sponsors, which it has so far secured “slowly but surely.”

Anyone looking to donate prior to the event should contact event organizers by phone, email, or through their Facebook page for the event, Oliver said. Anyone interesting in volunteering with the event can also contact organizers by these means, or fill out the online form they have released.

In order to participate, all someone would have to do is show up on the day of the event with their motorcycle. He added that toys to be donated should be new and unwrapped.

On Monday, the Nevada County Toy Run shared an online form through its official Facebook page, asking that families in need or those who know a family fill it out so organizers could get a headcount.

Oliver estimated Tuesday that the event would have to raise between $12,000 and $15,000 in order to cover food costs on items such as turkeys and hams. He added that, with the goal of providing each family with a full Christmas dinner, the Food Bank of Nevada County and Interfaith Food Ministry will be donating various side dishes, as well as delivering packed meals to the Nevada County Fairgrounds.

Victoria Penate is a staff writer with The Union. She can be reached at vpenate@theunion.com