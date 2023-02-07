John and Sarah Regan met 20 years ago in the aisles of California Organics.
John and Sarah Regan met 20 years ago in the aisles of California Organics.
This year they celebrated their love over dinner at Sushi in the Raw, now located at California Organics.
“California Organics did more than play a big role in our lives, it embodies what we love about living here: supporting locally-owned businesses that are part of the community and feel like family,” said John Regan.
The Regan’s initially connected around their enjoyment of good food and living a natural lifestyle, with their favorite spot being the Yuba River. Sarah started taking John’s dog on hikes along the Yuba when he was out of town. They dated, fell in love, got married, and have a daughter together.
Sarah works as Operations Director for Sierra Watch. John runs his own business, Smart Campaigns, and has served on the board of SYRCL (South Yuba River Citizens League) for 15 years.
Twenty years later, they are still passionate about living a healthy lifestyle, taking care of the environment and enjoying life to the fullest, together.
There’s no guarantee that love will blossom in the aisles of California Organics. but you’ll definitely find some healthy organic food and tasty local wine and beer. Who knows, you may also meet the love of your life.
In the spirit of love, California Organics will have a month-long sale in February on all of its love-supporting products.
