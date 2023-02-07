John and Sarah Regan

John and Sarah Regan celebrated their 20 year anniversary recently at Sushi In the Raw, now located at California Organics in Nevada City. For the month of February, certain love-supporting products will be on sale at Cali-O.

 Courtesy Photo

John and Sarah Regan met 20 years ago in the aisles of California Organics.

This year they celebrated their love over dinner at Sushi in the Raw, now located at California Organics.