Opportunity to immunize: Nevada County hosts immunization clinics for kids before school starts

Around the country, counties are hosting immunization clinics before school starts.

The same is true for Nevada County.

Cindy Wilson, the county’s director of public health nursing, said it’s important to protect kids from contracting diseases before they enter the classroom.

“We almost always do it the day before school starts,” Wilson said.

An immunization clinic for kids will be held Wednesday in the town of Washington, Aug. 13 in Grass Valley and Aug. 29 in Truckee.

To be eligible to receive a vaccine, kids must be 18 years or younger. They don’t necessarily need health insurance. For those without a health care plan, a small fee is included, Wilson said.

The county director said about 100 people have typically shown up at the Grass Valley clinic over the past couple years.

This year, Nevada County is partnering with the Western Sierra Medical Clinic to encourage kids to get a comprehensive checkup with a pediatrician.

Wilson likes the back-to-school program because it prevents kids from having to delay their start to the school year over a vaccine.

“Hopefully all the kids will go to school” without needing an immunization shot later, she said.

