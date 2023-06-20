Staff Writer
The holiday Juneteenth got its name by combining the month of June and the nineteenth day.
It was on June 19, 1865 when approximately 250,000 enslaved people in Galveston, Texas, were finally told of their freedom, two-and-a-half years after they had already been technically freed when President Abraham Lincoln issued the Emancipation Proclamation in 1863.
Americans have been celebrating Juneteenth this weekend, the third year since the holiday was given federal status by President Biden in 2021.
Early celebrations date back to 1866, at first involving church-centered community gatherings in Texas.
Celebrations were centered on food festivals or prayer services and spread throughout the country during the Great Migration when 6 million African Americans out of the rural Southern United States migrated to the urban Northeast, Midwest, and West between 1910 and 1970.
During the Civil Rights Movement of the 1960s, these celebrations were eclipsed by the nonviolent determination to achieve civil rights, according to History.com.
Red food and drinks are traditional during the celebrations, including red velvet cake and strawberry soda, with red meant to represent resilience and joy, according to online sources.
Today, Juneteenth celebrations include family reunions, picnics, cookouts, prayer services, street fairs, guest speakers and music festivals around the nation often celebrating the African-American culture, according to juneteenth.com.
“This is an opportunity to honor the strength and passion, the commitment and the spirit of not only our African-American ancestors, but everyone’s spirit,” Tracy Pepper, Executor Director and founder of Color Me Human said.
At a community picnic in Pioneer Park in Nevada City hosted by Color Me Human, over 50 neighbors and friends gathered next to the bubbling creek in Pioneer Park to enjoy food, conversation, civil rights music and a common intention to celebrate Juneteenth and what it stands for.
Color Me Human, a non-profit organization serving Nevada County, supports efforts to bring people together in our community especially on issues of justice and equity and inclusion, according to Pepper.
“We formed four years ago to educate the community where we can and celebrate people of color and others who are marginalized people in the community,” Pepper said. “To elevate their voices.”
Presenting information and training for the county and other government organizations is part of what Color Me Human does to promote education.
“We have educated other groups in the community giving presentations like micro aggression and How To Be A Better Ally,” Pepper said.
Micro aggression can be everyday verbal, nonverbal, and environmental slights, snubs, or insults, whether intentional or unintentional, which communicate hostile, derogatory, or negative messages to target persons based solely upon their marginalized group membership, according to an online source for diversity, equity and inclusion called dei.extension.org.
Workshops on How To Be An Ally include lessons on educating yourself about other people and cultures or owning your own privilege, meaning to recognize the advantages, opportunities, resources, and power you’ve automatically been given, according to an article in Harvard Business Review.
“See something, say something” is another tenant in becoming a better ally.
“Vigilantly monitor your workplace for racist or sexist comments and behavior, and then be clear and decisive in shutting them down,” Harvard Business Review states.
Color Me Human We is a member of Equity Inclusion Leadership Alliance (EILA) here in Nevada County, according to Pepper.
“EILA is composed of top leadership at the county, the sheriff’s department, and the police department…that come together with Color Me Human and other organizations that represent marginalized people in the community,” according to Pepper.
Additional groups such as hospitals administrators, school leaders and District Attorney offices and BIPOC, which stands for Black, Indigenous, People of Color, meet monthly with Color Me Human to discuss proactive ways that understanding and education can promote justice and equity for all residents, according to Pepper.
Pepper has been working in social justice for three decades and came to Nevada County seven years ago.
“I love this community, there is so much to love about this community. There’s also some challenges in this community,” Pepper said. “I love this community so much that it’s worth addressing those challenges. Nevada County can be a model for other rural communities like this in bringing people together.”
Becoming sensitive to the conditions and experiences of others is the path to making significant and lasting improvements in our society.
Some say it is long overdue.
“I’m impressed that Juneteenth is now being celebrated. It’s being included with Pride month,” one participant in the picnic celebration, CharRon Smith said. “This is the time for us to support inclusivity.”
“I’m here to support Color Me Human and people of color in the community and the LGBTQ+ community as well.” Keith Johnson said. “I express my support by showing up and having a good time.”
“In California we don’t necessarily have a legislative problem; marginalized people are not accepted by everyone in the community,” Johnson said. “They are often harassed. But remember what MLK said, ‘You can’t fight hate with hate, you can only fight hate with love.’”
Juneteenth is an opportunity for people to come together and socialize. The picnic gave people a reason to talk and meet.
Lori Stone also attended the picnic and felt Nevada County in particular was still in need of change.
“We need to have these things said. We have to acknowledge it. We have to be honest about where we are in society. We’re not doing things right,” Stone said. “Things are broken…Why not stand up together and make those changes? Not lie to ourselves saying everything is rainbows and unicorns — because they’re not.”
Another participant in the picnic celebration pointed out the need in Nevada County for allyship.
“I think we’re still the second whitest county in California,” Jacqueline Peigare said. “As a community that is predominantly white it is really important to show allyship because I’ve heard that folks have moved here that weren’t white and were inclined to leave.”
Hawkins has school-age children and said she was shocked that so many people were against Critical Race Theory (CRT) as part of the coursework for students in local schools.
“James Baldwin once heard something similar that T.S.Eliot said, ‘Humankind can’t take too much reality,’” Hawkins said. “It’s important that everyone is free — not just from slavery — but free in society.”
“I appreciate Color Me Human who has put on this event every year that brings the community together,” County Executive Officer Alison Lehman said, “The leadership they provide in promoting inclusion and diversity.”
The picnic was a relaxing way to mingle and learn the experiences people in Nevada County have had.
“I think it is a good way for the community to get together and show support. Nevada county has so many racist people and things that go on, local resident Janet Dunstan said. “What they mean about CRT is don’t teach the truth. Unfortunately, some people don’t feel there is a problem.”