Staff Writer
On Tuesday evening, students from Bear River High School presented some highlights from the Building Construction Trades (BCT) program under the guidance of their construction teacher, Dylan Weddle, to the Nevada Joint Union High School District board of trustees.
“BCT is a Career Technical Education (CTE) pathway focused on providing opportunity to students to gain training, knowledge, and industry connections in the world of construction and trades,” Hailey Brenes and Makayla Magnusen, students in the class delivering the presentation said.
The BCT instructional program integrates academic and technical preparation and focuses on career awareness, career exploration, and skill preparation in the Building and Construction Trades industry.
The three year program begins with tool identification and safety, site etiquette and an emphasis on teamwork.
The second and third year students begin a supervised internship gaining experience on job sites and learning more advanced construction concepts as students begin to focus on their preferred field of study, according to the presenters Brenes and Magnusen.
“The goal of this program isn’t just for the trades. We want all students to be able to go straight into the workforce…and add value straight to a community partner right out of the gates,” Weddle said. “But also we want the kids who want to be engineers and want to go to college programs.”
Preparing students with real world, hands-on concepts so that when applying to four year colleges, they have a distinction and lead the way for the competition, according to Weddle.
Trustee Geoffrey Nelson shared his perspective as a construction executive for a successful construction company. Companies are looking for employees who have an educational basis in engineering, design, project management education, balanced with talent and experience in the field.
“I just got a cost report for this week’s project…safety manager, $80 an hour…project director $150 an hour…BIM manager, $140 an hour…estimator, $110 an hour… these are incredible jobs,” Nelson said.
The backing from the NJUHSD and the school board was motivation for Weddle to teach in the BCT program.
“That’s why I took this job,” Weddle said. “I know I can come into a program like this and really build it into something.”
Another item on the action agenda was the approval of new courses and some discussion about the rejection of others.
DuWaine Ganskie, trustee and board president questioned the approximate $300,000 spent on study hall classes lacking a structured curriculum, while at the same time wrestling with the understanding that many students, especially athletes, need time to complete assignments within the school day.
“I keep hearing words like time management and study skills,” Ganskie said. “But I don’t see anything in the curriculum guide where those skills are really being taught. We’re just providing more time to students who don’t have the proper skills to use that time effectively.”
Referencing research from StudySkills.com website, Ganskie emphasized that in order to gain results, a structured curriculum is needed.
While approving seven other new courses, the board of trustees did not approve the study hall courses for English and math, but agreed to revisit the application for at the next meeting.
Wendy Willoughby, vice president of the board, requested that the board’s equity policy that was drafted in 2018 be discussed, with no action, should be scheduled on the agenda.
Public comments from Judy Wood, who has spoken for a group called Protecting American Ideals (PAI) were heard first.
“I am here, representing half of the community…the conservative voice,” Woods said. “Equity, in our opinion, is a war on merit.”
Woods referred to examples of equity programs that do not promote achievers, but in her words are a “race to the bottom.”
“Moves to enforce equity will result in lower standards and less learning for children of all skin colors and backgrounds,” Woods said.
Woods asked the board of trustees to include conservative voices in the discussion of equity.
Trustee Willoughby began the discussion by defining terms and offering an analogy.
“Equality is leaving the door open for anyone who has the means to approach it,” Willoughby said. “Equity is ensuring there is a pathway to that door for anyone who needs it.”
Recognizing that a diverse population will experience different needs and different solutions, therefore to get to fairness and equality, we have to engage in the work of equity, according to Willoughby.
“Equity in education to me… recognizes that we all have different types of intelligences,” Trustee Ken Johnson said. “We all have different types of talents.”
Trustee Olivia Pritchett compared equity in schools to a hungry student who can’t focus and is given a meal.
“They can’t focus on what’s happening in class if they come to school hungry,” Pritchett said. “How wonderful it is that we can offer them a full stomach.”
Definitions for the NJUHSD board of trustees to agree upon was a goal that Ganskie supported.
“Fair and just opportunities provided to students,” Ganskie said, “and the resulting outcomes…However a kid turns out, he had the opportunity and we gave him the tools.”
Trustee Nelson commented that in his own personal life, it was not purely his merit that brought on opportunities and achievement, but his situation, when compared on a world view with millions of people around the world, could be described as fortunate.
“It is the least we can do, as the richest society in the world, to do a little bit to help level the playing field of opportunity,” Nelson said. “It’s not that we are trying to legislate outcomes, but we are trying to be fair in giving people opportunities.”
Building a common vocabulary for the board to serve from was agreed upon by Dan Frisella, Superintendent of NJUHSD. Frisella suggested that the board attend training through California School Boards Association (CSBA.)