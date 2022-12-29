Distinguishing truth from fiction can be a difficult task when every day we read and hear false “facts”, disinformation, conspiracy theories, and out-and-out lies. Why are we so susceptible to disinformation and find it so easy to believe? Perhaps we should blame our brains.
A study from Northwestern University found that people tend to quickly download inaccurate statements into their memory because it is easier than critically evaluating and analyzing what they actually heard. According to the lead author David Rapp, “We’re bombarded with tons of information all day; it’s a nightmare to critically evaluate all of it. We often assume sources are reliable. It's not that people are lazy, though that could certainly contribute to the problem. It’s the computational task of evaluating everything that is arduous and difficult, as we attempt to preserve resources for when we really need them.” Information repeated over and over again, whether accurate or not, can lead to building memories, and, “If you can easily retrieve something,” says Rapp, “you tend to think it’s more true.”
No one is completely immune to falsehoods, partly because of how cognition is built and how misinformation can exploit it. We use mental “shortcuts” to make many of our judgments. In our day-to-day lives most things we are exposed to are demonstrably true — gravity causes things to fall downward, trees have leaves, I live in a house.
Because of this, according to Stephan Lewandowsky, a cognitive psychologist at the University of Bristol, “By default, people will believe anything they see or hear”. Typically, there is only one true version of a claim and an infinite number of ways that claim could be falsified — you may hear from 10 people that the sky is any number of different colors, but from 500 people you will hear that it is blue — so if you hear something repeated over and over again, the probability is that it is true.
But these shortcuts do not always work well in our current political environment or on social media, as the more often something is repeated, the more familiar and fluent it feels, and thus the more likely we are to believe it. We are also more susceptible to believe misinformation that fits into our worldviews or self-identities, a process often referred to as “confirmation bias”, which is the tendency to look for and favor information that aligns with what we already believe.
Misinformation appears to resist correction, as multiple studies have found that it can still influence our thinking even after receiving corrected information and believing it to be true. Hearing the truth does not delete a falsehood from our brain’s memory.
In a meta-analysis aggregating the results from 32 studies of over 6,500 people, Nathan Walter, a professor of communication studies at Northwestern, found that correcting falsehoods reduces but does not entirely eliminate the effect of misinformation. Brain imaging studies show evidence that both the falsehood and its correction coexist in our brains and compete to be remembered.
In an article in Psychology Today, Dr. Joe Pierre detailed some of the characteristics of what he called the ”illusory truth effect” including that, “If repeated enough times, information may be perceived to be true even if the sources are not credible.”
In other words, if you say something often enough, people start to believe it.
So how can we inoculate our brain from misinformation, and is it even possible? Madison Arnold, a researcher from Arizona State University, offers seven ways to protect yourself from misinformation:
When you see your friends and family share misinformation, correct them. But be kind when doing so — don’t insult their intelligence. Provide them with correct information from reputable sources, without repeating the incorrect information, because emphasizing the misinformation actually makes the person cognitively more likely to remember the very thing they got wrong.
