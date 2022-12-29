Each week we’ll run through the sublime, the trivial and profound issues, decisions and goings on that strike us as Hits or Misses. you can join in, too, by emailing your Hits & Misses to editboard@theunion.com.
Miss (from reader Richard Howell): To Mrs. Rebane’s comment (12/23) “.. five million illegals and hundreds of thousands of known got-a-ways invade our country?” Actually, 5+ million were intercepted trying to cross illegally into the U.S. Perhaps next week she can write a “Hit” comment for our border patrol under President Biden.
Miss (from reader Thea Hood): To those churches who were closed on Christmas day. What an insult to our savior Jesus Christ, whose birthday we celebrate on Christmas, to lock him out of our churches on his birthday.
Miss (from reader Thea Hood): To The Union for including national news in most of their issues. We are inundated with national news all day long – why do we need more in our local paper? I would prefer to see only local and state news in our local paper.
Hit (from Editorial Board member Shanti Emerson): To the positive news stories about us and our multitude of activities in The Union. Where else can you find good news?
Miss (from Emerson): Dollar Tree's prices have increased by 25% and at the same time, the contents of the packages have been reduced.
Hit (from Emerson): With all the changes of department heads, school trustees, and a county supervisor, it's going to be a whole new group of leaders. Thanks for the years of service of Greg Diaz, Sue Horn, Marcia Salter, and Dan Miller and welcome to Natalie Adona, Rolfe Kleinhans, Gina Will and Lisa Swarthout. Hello new Nevada Joint Union School Board trustees, Wendy Willoughby, Olivia Pritchett and Ken Johnson. Also, Nevada County is deeply indebted to outgoing fire chiefs Jim Mathias and Jim Turner after 36 years of service. Best of luck to all the new and old faces that make up our Nevada County government. I wish you the very best.
Hit (from reader Daniel Zuckerman): To the Common Sense of the residents of Nevada City for rejecting Measure W at the November Elections. Most of us who bought real estate in Nevada City did not do it with the intent of splitting their lot or opening a Bakersfield strip mall. The last thing we needed was to have an “Architectural Review Board” whom we never elected telling us that the window we want to install in our house doesn’t look “Victorian” enough … but still pay us our “Review Fee.” The other idiocy of Measure W was the ENLARGEMENT of the “Historical District” that would have put my rectangle box of a house in it …. My house being in a “historical district” would have made as much sense as entering a Swanson TV Dinner into a British Baking Competition.
Hit (from Managing Editor Elias Funez): To the Nevada City Police Department, for refunding a whole bunch of parking meter tickets given out on Monday, the federal holiday for Christmas. The Grinch is now grumbling atop Mount Crumpit again.