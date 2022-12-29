I just finished reading Joanne Rebane’s hits and misses holiday rant (12/24) about the asylum seekers. She must have special glasses to have spotted specific “sex traffickers, fentanyl dealers and terrorists.” Sort of like Trump’s “rapists and murderers.” I don’t have those special holiday glasses. All I saw were some poor, cold, hungry, scared but hopeful human beings. I think her Christian bible would call them the most vulnerable and precious of god’s children. “Feliz Navidad” to Ms. Rebane.
George Roberts
Nevada City