facebook tracking pixel Opening “The Secret Path” | TheUnion.com
YOUR AD HERE »

Opening “The Secret Path”

Roger Dean & Freyja Dean art on display at The Chambers Project in Grass Valley

News News |

Elias Funez
  

Hundreds of folks descended upon The Chambers Project Saturday evening where the opening of “The Secret Path” art show with works by Roger Dean & Freyja Dean were on display. The show is on display now through February 2, 2023.
Photo: Elias Funez
Roger Dean works his hand on a detail to a collaborative piece being worked on during Saturday’s gallery show opening “The Secret Path” at The Chambers Project gallery.
Photo: Elias Funez
Brian Chambers meets and greets folks attending Saturday’s opening of “The Secret Path” at his gallery on Main Street.
Photo: Elias Funez
An artist participating in a live collaborative painting piece places his brush in a pallete during Saturday’s opening of the Roger Dean and Freyja Dean show at The Chambers Project in Grass Valley.
Photo: Elias Funez
Miniature artwork on display at The Chambers Project gallery show of Roger Dean and Freyja Dean’s work.
Photo: Elias Funez
Attendees of Saturday’s gallery opening peruse through the rooms full of artwork.
Photo: Elias Funez
Artist Roger Dean speaks with attendees of Saturday’s gallery show opening at The Chambers Project.
Photo: Elias Funez
Children react to a projected image displayed outside of The Chambers Project Saturday.
Photo: Elias Funez
Roger Dean and others particpate in a live painting work during Saturday’s show opening at The Chambers Project.
Photo: Elias Funez

News
See more

Support Local Journalism


Support Local Journalism

Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.

Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.

Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.

 

Comments

0 Comments
Loading comments...