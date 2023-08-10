A flag raising ceremony and other celebrations kicked off the Nevada County Fair yesterday with Andrew Trygg, Chief Executive Officer of the Fair introducing and recognizing the contributions of individuals who have a special connection to the Fair.
An early morning breakfast was served up by Grajeda’s Mexican Grill and after a little line dancing, Kris Stepanian sang the National Anthem.
The flag was presented by the Nevada County Honor Guard under the command of Sheriff Shannon Moon and led by Sergeant Matthew Harrison.
Tom Browning, Director of the Board, presented the Hall of Fame Induction to Steve Paasch, a retired ag teacher who taught for 27 years at Bear River High School.
“For 27 years he has been bringing your children to this fair to show animals, and to learn how to speak, learn how to compete, and learn how to be adults,” Browning said.
Paasch spent endless amounts of time going to shows and competitions throughout the state and the nation with students.
“This man has done an excellent job at that,” Browning said, full of emotion. “He is an amazing role model.
Fiona Ma, California State Treasurer was in attendance and showed her support for the Fair through her lobbying efforts to protect the fairgrounds and increase staffing.
“I’m always lobbying for more money,” Ma said. “With all the wildfires the fairgrounds are playing a more important role in our community in making sure that this area remains an open space and a family fun, affordable place every year.”
Barbara McDonald, a past retired Board member who still contributes time and resources to make the fair beautiful, even mowing the lawn when needed, was also honored.
Eddie Garcia was presented with one of the Western Fairs Association Blue Ribbon Award in part for the $2,000 scholarship he funds in memory of his wife Nancy Garcia.
Jim Franks, the President of the Nevada County Fairgrounds, presented the Family of the Year award to Katie and Tom Alling and their daughter Lindsey.
Katie has been an ag teacher and been a part of the fair for much of her life and the life of their daughter who is now 16-years old.
“For the past 15 years, Katie has been bringing her ag students from Nevada Union to the Fairgrounds to plant the nearly 1,000 marigolds along Gold Path,” Franks said.
