Opening ceremony held for Nevada County Fair

Patrick Eidman, CEO of the Nevada County Fairgrounds, greeted people who made the fair possible.

“This place and this event belongs to each of us and to all of us,” Eidman said Wednesday morning. “It is a reflection of our community. It’s a reflection of everyone that attends. It’s my fair, it’s your fair, it’s collectively our fair.”

Wednesday morning at the fairgrounds was sunny and cool, a welcome to the volunteers and vendors setting up and preparing for the day. Guests arrived and many made their way to the opening ceremony and breakfast. The lines and various tables decorated with yellow flowers and fresh vegetables provided a spot for old friends reuniting at this year’s Nevada County Fair.

Eidman greeted the guests, thanking his many helpers and board members. He was soon joined by U.S. Rep. Doug LaMalfa, who awarded people who had worked to make the fair possible.

“Thanks for letting me come by,” LaMalfa said. “And to all of the folks who are recognized here today.”

As the ceremony came to a close, the Nevada Union High School Drumline and the Gold Country FlyWheelers led a small procession to the flagpole. They were followed by a row of antique tractors and a crowd waving cowbells.

The flag was raised by Boy Scout Troop 24, and was followed by the Pledge of Allegiance. Singer Christa Panin then performed the Star Spangled Banner, hitting notes that led to cheers throughout the crowd.

The fair, and especially the opening ceremony, has become a yearly event that allows Nevada County residents to reconnect. Many individuals, such as Dan Rossavich, have attended every year. They now bring their own families. Others, newcomers, are able to see the event and understand the tight-knit community that is Nevada County.

“It’s really nice to come back to that small-town feel,” said Farah Friend, here for the second time. “Where I live now it’s large and commercialized, so coming up here and getting that hometown feel where you’ve got the support of everybody, it’s awesome. I’m really glad to be up here.”