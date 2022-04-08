Open Treat Street booth for 2022 Nevada County Fair
From a release:
Are you part of a local nonprofit organization? Do you have an idea for a fun fair food?
The Nevada County Fairgrounds has a vacant Treat Street booth and is seeking a local nonprofit group to operate the booth at the 2022 Nevada County Fair.
This is a unique fundraising opportunity for a local organization and a fun way to be part of Treat Street at the Nevada County Fair.
Contact Wendy at rentals@nevadacountyfair.com for an application and details.
Source: Nevada County Fairgrounds
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Open Treat Street booth for 2022 Nevada County Fair
From a release: