Open house for The Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at Sierra College

The National Institute on Aging (NIA) from the NIH (National Institutes of Health) calls the brain’s ability to work well even when some part of it is disrupted a “cognitive reserve.” It’s something all people can benefit from and should want to cultivate, say researchers. But how? According to the NIA, “People with more education seem to have more cognitive reserve than others.” Fortunately it’s easier than ever to increase education throughout one’s lifespan.

The Osher Lifelong Learning Institute (OLLI) at Sierra College provides a unique learning opportunity for lifelong learners, 50 and better, who are eager to explore both traditional and modern fields of knowledge. Courses range from one to five weeks and include courses on history, literature, music, science, the arts and humanities, as well as mind-body practices. OLLI classes do not have tests or homework and there are both low cost and tuition-free options.

OLLI is hosting a Back-to-School Social for potential students to learn about classes, meet instructors, register for classes, and socialize on Jan. 16. Classes for the spring 2020 semester begin in February.

The OLLI program offers a wide variety of courses, all designed to keep minds and bodies active, thus developing your cognitive reserve. The OLLI motto is “Learn More, Age Less” which is a sound prescription for cognitive health. The event is scheduled from 10 to 11:30 a.m. on Jan. 16 in the Multipurpose Room, as well as room N12-103 at Sierra College. The event is FREE, parking at Sierra College is $3. Refreshments provided. For more info call (916) 916-781-6290, visit http://www.sierracollege.edu/olli, or email olli@sierracollege.edu.