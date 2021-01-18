 Open for business: Hairstylists join hotels, wineries, restaurants in reopening, with restrictions | TheUnion.com
Open for business: Hairstylists join hotels, wineries, restaurants in reopening, with restrictions

Elias Funez
  

Connor Trujillo gets his hair cut Saturday by Great Clips stylist Jakob Miller at the Glenbrook Basin location’s first day open since Nevada County moved back into the widespread purple tier. Hotels and lodging, outdoor movie theaters, outdoor wineries, and outdoor dining join hair salons and barbershops being allowed to reopen, with modifications.
Elias Funez
Great Clips staff worked diligently Saturday to get customers’ hair cut during its first day of being open after Nevada County moved into the widespread purple tier last week.
Elias Funez

