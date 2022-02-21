 Open again: County library locations welcome public after in-person closures | TheUnion.com
Elias Funez
  

Nevada County libraries are now open to the public, including the Bear River library at 11130 Magnolia Road on the Bear River High School campus. The space is currently decorated with paper mache designs inspired by artist Claes Oldenburg and made by Bear River students.
Photo: Elias Funez
Bear River Library workers help find books for people Saturday at the Bear River High School campus.
Photo: Elias Funez
Community members search for books at the Bear River Library at 11130 Magnolia Road.
Photo: Elias Funez
Black History Month reading selections can be found at the Bear River Library at Bear River High School, now open 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, closed Thursday and Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, closed Sunday and Monday.
Photo: Elias Funez
Hardy Boys books, along with many other series, can be found for youth and adults.
Photo: Elias Funez
Craft items can be found, along with games for kids, at the Bear River Library.
Photo: Elias Funez
Bear River librarians help community members find books.
Photo: Elias Funez

