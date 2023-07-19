Staff Report
The owner of The Onyx Theatre, Jeffrey Clark, has applied for a use permit from the Nevada City Planning Commission to propose its plans for expansion.
The proposed expansion to the current theater includes additional square footage for an additional theater screening room, indoor and outdoor lounge and cafe and a small kitchen, according to the staff report for the July 20 Planning Commission meeting scheduled to take place this Thursday at 1:30 p.m. at Nevada City Hall.
The Onyx Theatre, located at 107 Argall Way in Nevada City’s Seven Hills Business District currently operates a two-screen movie theater.
According to the application for the use permit, Siteline Architecture from Nevada City has created a plan to combine two buildings to create additional square footage for the proposed project.
The location of the proposed theater/lounge/cafe in a mixed business and residential zone encourages increased pedestrian activity while reducing air pollution, energy consumption and transportation costs, according to the report.
“Over the past few years, we have been working on a plan to help revitalize the Seven Hills District and elevate the moviegoing experience for our valued customers. Our ultimate goal is to create a welcoming community space where film enthusiasts can come together to share their passion for movies,” General Manager Celine Negrete said.
A traditional marquee will be proposed for the Commission’s approval and attractive landscaping and guardrails will encompass the outdoor lounge seating areas, according to the submitted design plans from Siteline Architecture.
Renderings are available to view on page 40 of the meeting’s agenda packet showing the proposed vision of the remodel from Searls Avenue and facing The Onyx from Argall Way.
The team at The Onyx have met standards such as parking ratios required for theaters.
“For a theater use it specifies that one parking space for every three fixed seats shall be provided. The proposed project provides 26 on-site parking spaces. The total number of proposed seats within the theater is 76 so the proposed project meets the standard,” the staff report states.
The proposed project also includes four bicycle parking spaces along Searls Avenue.
Siding replacement, removal of stone wainscot and existing storefront windows is also proposed according to the report.
“We have worked closely with the planning commission to ensure that any concerns are addressed and resolved, and we will be thrilled to invite everyone to the expanded Onyx when the project is completed,” Negrete said.
The commissioners will decide if the project is categorically exempt from environmental review of the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) guidelines, seeing as it is an existing facility which will not result in more than 50% of the floor area of the structure before the addition, according to the report.
The zoning conditions in the Seven Hills Business District are compatible with sidewalk cafes and outdoor restaurants such as the one mentioned in the proposal.
All noise and light associated with the outdoor dining area shall, at all times, be consistent with the Nevada City ordinances.
The Nevada City Planning Commission is an advisory body to the Nevada City Council.