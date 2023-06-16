Join us in celebrating Pride Month! On Sunday, June 18th, The Onyx Downtown at the Nevada Theatre, the Miners Foundry, and Nevada County Pride are co-presenting a special evening at the Nevada Theatre.
We will be screening the film, THE UNABRIDGED MRS. VERA’S DAYBOOK. After the screening, there will be an on-stage conversation with the director and two artists. This event is a fundraiser for NC Pride, with support from Citizens for Choice and Sierra Foothill AIDS Foundation. Don’t miss out on this exciting opportunity to support a great cause and enjoy a fantastic film.