Only some 3,400 votes left to count in Nevada County

Nevada County officials have around 3,400 ballots left to count in the June 7 primary election.

The county has tallied 34,101 ballots of a possible 75,368, or a current turnout of 45.25%.

The next update is set for Tuesday. The vote tally is incomplete and unofficial, and the June 7 primary election remains uncertified.

In the clerk-recorder/registrar of voters race, Natalie Adona has 20,483 votes, or 67.72%. Jason Tedder has 7,112 votes, 23.51%. Paul Gilbert has 2,653, 8.77%

Incumbent Greg Diaz didn’t run for reelection.

Patti Ingram Spencer and Lisa Swarthout, both former Grass Valley council members, appear headed to a November runoff in the District 3 Board of Supervisors race. Ingram Spencer has 1,595 votes, or 31.25%, to Swarthout’s 2,433 votes, 47.67%. Valentina Masterz has 1,076, 21.08%.

Incumbent Dan Miller didn’t run for reelection.

District 4 Supervisor Sue Hoek has won another term with 5,595 votes, or 82.3%. Calvin Clark has 1,203, or 17.7%

Adam Kline and Lou Ceci are poised to take the two open seats in the Nevada City Council race, with 631 and 585 votes, respectively. Incumbent Erin Minett has 490 votes and Ken Merdinger has 109.

In the auditor-controller race, Rob Tribble has 15,349 votes, or 55.03%. Gina Will has 12,545, 44.97%.

Incumbent Marcia Salter didn’t run for reelection.

For assessor, Rolf Kleinhans has 20,004 votes, or 71.71%. Gerald Bushore has 7,891, 28.29%.

Incumbent Sue Horne didn’t run for reelection.