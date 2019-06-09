‘Only as safe as your neighbor’; Wildfire readiness increased in North County

Firefighters and first responders from various local agencies participated in a mock fire training Sunday helping to prepare themselves and members of the community for the possibility of a devastating wildfire.

First responders staged at the Rood Government Center, where different training scenarios were assigned to separate engine companies and emergency service personnel.

Scenarios within the mock wildfire included progressive hose lays, cutting hand line, animal evacuations, a traffic collision with power lines down, and a burnover situation where firefighters practiced rescuing a group of fellow firefighters.

Firefighters utilized the assistance of homeowners within the Cement Hill Firewise community to stage their mock emergency scenarios.

Indian Trail resident Don Enoch was one of those to lend his home for the training.

Enoch survived the Thomas Fire, which burned over 280 thousand acres in Southern California in December of 2017, and has spent much of the last year working on defensible space surrounding his Nevada City home.

“Living here is great, but let’s face it, the forest keeps coming at you,” Dan Enoch said of his vegetation abatement efforts.

Enoch’s Southern California home escaped the full wrath of the Thomas Fire, but his neighbors’ homes burned to the ground.

“It’s nice to see the neighbors coming out for this,” Enoch said during the drill.

“You’re only as safe as your neighbor’s property.”

