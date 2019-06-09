‘Only as safe as your neighbor’; Wildfire readiness increased in North County

Cal Fire, Nevada County Consolidated, Grass Valley, Nevada City, Peardale Chicago Park and other firefighters de-brief following a mock incident during Sunday's North County Wildland Urban Interface wildfire drill. Firefighters trained through a series of mock situations which included, hose lays, hand lines, downed power lines, a traffic collision and a burnover incident.
Firefighters tend to a fallen firefighter that sustained injuries after falling off of a roof during a mock incident off of Indian Trail outside of Nevada City Sunday. Firefighters and other emergency service personnel went through this scenario and others to help prepare for a wildfire in the area.
Nevada County Animal Evacuation volunteers donning purple shirts were on scene to help assess potential animal evacuations during Sunday's wildfire training near Nevada City.
A Placer County Sheriffs helicopter is ready to respond to any incidents regarding the mock North County wildfire Sunday.
Firefighters ready to respond to an actual fire call while working the mock fire incident along Indian Trail Sunday afternoon.
A wildfire map is utilized by Nevada County first responders at the incident command center located in the parking lot of the Rood Government Center during Sunday's Wildland Urban Interface drill.
A vehicle with an animal evacuation sticker is parked on Indian Trail while animal evacuation volunteers assess a potential animal evacuation during Sunday's WUI drill.
A pair of Tahoe National Forest firefighters put out a mock spot fire during Sunday's WUI drill off of Indian Trail.
A Cal Fire chief talks to a pair of Indian Trail homeowners during Sunday's North County wildfire drill.
Firefighters assess the scene of a mock fire incident during Sunday's WUI training.
Firefighters and first responders from various local agencies participated in a mock fire training Sunday helping to prepare themselves and members of the community for the possibility of a devastating wildfire.
First responders staged at the Rood Government Center, where different training scenarios were assigned to separate engine companies and emergency service personnel.
Scenarios within the mock wildfire included progressive hose lays, cutting hand line, animal evacuations, a traffic collision with power lines down, and a burnover situation where firefighters practiced rescuing a group of fellow firefighters.
Firefighters utilized the assistance of homeowners within the Cement Hill Firewise community to stage their mock emergency scenarios.
Indian Trail resident Don Enoch was one of those to lend his home for the training.
Enoch survived the Thomas Fire, which burned over 280 thousand acres in Southern California in December of 2017, and has spent much of the last year working on defensible space surrounding his Nevada City home.
“Living here is great, but let’s face it, the forest keeps coming at you,” Dan Enoch said of his vegetation abatement efforts.
Enoch’s Southern California home escaped the full wrath of the Thomas Fire, but his neighbors’ homes burned to the ground.
“It’s nice to see the neighbors coming out for this,” Enoch said during the drill.
“You’re only as safe as your neighbor’s property.”
To contact Multimedia Reporter Elias Funez, email efunez@theunion.com, or call 530-477-4230.