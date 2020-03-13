Only 2K ballots remain uncounted in Nevada County races

Leaders in local races came closer Friday to securing wins in their respective contests.

Friday’s election result update kept the top three candidates for Nevada City Council in the spots they’ve held since election day. Now Doug Fleming has 1,023 votes; Daniela Fernandez, 890 votes; and incumbent Reinette Senum, 709 votes.

The top three out of six candidates will be seated on the council.

The other three candidates are Lorraine Reich, 488 votes; incumbent David Parker, 455 votes; and Rick Ewald, 354 votes.

These updated totals reflect a turnout for Nevada County of 65.01% — a number that will rise as more votes are tallied.

Election officials estimate that 2,000 ballots remain uncounted. The next update is scheduled for Tuesday.

All results are incomplete and unofficial. The elections office has 30 days from election day to certify the vote.

Supervisor Heidi Hall, running for reelection to her District 1 seat on the Nevada County Board of Supervisors, has 5,329 votes, or 53.8%. She’ll avoid a November runoff with second place, if her percentage remains above 50%.

Michael Taylor has 2,329 votes, or 23.51%. Deborah Wilder has 2,248 votes, or 22.69%.

The two local ballot measures still appear headed to failure.

The Higgins Fire District issue, Measure I, has 2,700 “yes” votes, or 58.34%. There are 1,928 “no” votes, or 41.66%. The measure needs to pass by two-thirds.

Measure J, the Penn Valley schools bond issue, has 2,386 “yes” votes, or 41%. There are 3,433 “yes” votes, or 59%. The measure must pass by 55%.

