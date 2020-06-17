Online town hall about economic impact of COVID-19 set for tonight
An online town hall about the economic impact of the coronavirus is set for 6 p.m. tonight.
Viewers can register for the town hall by visiting http://www.yubanet.com and clicking on the headline: “Moving Forward – A Virtual Town Hall with Local Officials on June 18.”
The town hall will focus on the county’s move into Stage 3 of reopening, balancing the economic impact of COVID-19 with the community’s health, and protecting small businesses and the vulnerable.
The town hall, hosted on Zoom, is expected to last 90 minutes.
Confirmed guests include Board of Supervisors chairwoman Heidi Hall, Supervisor Dan Miller, Grass Valley Mayor Lisa Swarthout, Nevada City Mayor Reinette Senum, Nevada City Vice Mayor Erin Minett and Truckee Vice Mayor Anna Klovstad.
Attendees can submit questions beforehand to townhall@yubanet.com.
