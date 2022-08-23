Online tip helps police find stolen vehicle

A post on social media caught the attention of a Nevada City officer, leading to the arrest of a man on stolen vehicle and other charges, authorities said.

Jesse Robert Hanson, 32, of Grass Valley, faces three felonies: receipt of known stolen property, evading police and a probation violation. He’s charged with four misdemeanors: driving on a suspended or revoked license, possession of a controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia, and failing to register as a sex offender, Nevada County Jail reports state.

Arrested early Tuesday, he remained in jail that day, records state.

Nevada City police spotted the stolen Jeep Cherokee around 11 p.m. Monday near Sacramento Street and Railroad Avenue, Sgt. Sean Mason said. Someone had posted about the Jeep on Facebook, providing a description.

“What caught the attention was the discolored tailgate of the Jeep,” Mason added.

Police tried to stop the vehicle and the driver, later identified as Hanson, refused to yield. Police chased the Jeep until it stopped at Gracie Road and the Cascade Canal Trailhead, the sergeant said.

No one was injured, he added.

“A search of the vehicle was conducted,” Mason said.

Officers then found 2 grams of suspected meth and a glass pipe. They also learned Hanson had failed to register as a sex offender.

Alan Riquelmy is a staff writer with The Union. He can be reached at ariquelmy@theunion.com or 530-477-4249