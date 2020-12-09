Ongoing feud erupts at North San Juan gas station

What authorities called an ongoing feud led to one person getting pepper sprayed and another being struck with a tire iron.

Deputies made no arrests in the 9 p.m. Tuesday incident, calling both people involved victims and suspects.

Authorities responded to a gas station near Highway 49 and Oak Tree Road after a woman reported a man hit someone on the head with a tire iron. The caller reported another person was pepper sprayed, sheriff’s Public Information Officer Andrew Trygg said.

Trygg said deputies found several people upon arriving, observing blood in a vehicle and a man with a visible head wound.

After further investigation, the Sheriff’s Office determined two men were involved in a short verbal disagreement. The conflict escalated when one person was pepper sprayed as he tried to enter the gas station’s convenience store. In turn, the first victim retrieved a tire iron from his vehicle and struck the other man in the head, Trygg said.

Deputies determined the two men had a history of disagreements, and that Tuesday’s dispute took place as a result of an ongoing conflict, he added.

The bleeding party was transported to a regional trauma center by ambulance. According to Trygg, his condition is unknown.

The Nevada County Sheriff’s Office contacted the other man at his residence, where a statement on the incident was taken. Trygg said the crime report identifies both men as victims and suspects, and was forwarded to the District Attorney’s Office for review and possible prosecution.

Because both parties were identified as victims, authorities will not release their names. According to Trygg, both are residents of the North San Juan area — one is 46 and the other is 54.

