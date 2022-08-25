One year later: Looking back on Grass Valley’s Bennett Fire
One year ago, the Bennett Fire burned 59 acres of vegetation, consumed multiple cars, singed buildings, and forced evacuations for 7,330 residents in and around Grass Valley’s Glenbrook Basin and Whispering Pines region.
The fire was first reported along Bennett Road near Lava Rock Avenue around 3:30 p.m. Aug. 25, 2021, with the origin noted at two locations.
Cal Fire determined that the source of the fire was human caused, though no one has been cited for the incident.
The blaze quickly began spotting in front of the head of the fire, with a significant spot developing along the 10800 block of Idaho Maryland Road.
By 4:50 p.m., the fire had grown to 25 acres with zero percent containment and jumped up to 50-60 acres by 5:08 p.m.
Local business owners Matt and Courtney Reiswig — who run Limitless Fitness off Whispering Pines Lane — recalled the occasion on the fire’s anniversary Thursday.
Matt was on his way to the gym to make sure that any clients of theirs had been evacuated, but could not make his way past road blocks along Idaho Maryland Road and decided to try coming up Brunswick Road to Whispering Pines Lane, where he was successful.
“Being in the Idaho Maryland Valley there, it looked like it was right on top of our business,” Matt said of the Bennett Fire, noting the exploding vehicles from a neighboring Whispering Pines business.
“We were watching it crest. It was only 200 yards from the door,” he added.
Meanwhile, Matt’s wife Courtney was trying to enjoy a day off at Scotts Flat Lake when the Bennett Fire cut her plans short.
“It felt like either my house or my business was going to burn down,” Courtney said.
COVERED IN RETARDANT
Being able to make sure their business was safe and watch the firefighters work helped put the Reiswigs at ease.
“My truck was covered in retardant, but so were we,” Matt said.
“I came home and he was pink, covered in retardant,” Courtney said.
By 5 p.m., shelter-in-place advisories were issued for residents near Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital. Sierra College’s Nevada County Campus announced it would be shut due to the fire.
By 6 p.m., firefighters announced that the fire was 60% contained and had made significant headway in slowing forward progress, but were still concerned with possible spot fires.
At 8:09 p.m., evacuations had been lifted for all but one zone.
On the morning of Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, the Bennett Fire was reported as 100% contained.
“I got emotional,” Matt recalled of the Bennett Fire.
“We started our business right after COVID, and now this?” Courtney said of her initial reaction.
The Reiswigs have always offered gym discounts for firefighters and first responders, but have offered even more of a discount for area firefighters following their work to help save their business from burning in the Bennett Fire.
