One year later, Women’s March more than an anniversary

People took to the streets Saturday in Nevada City for the anniversary of women's marches around the world, calling for equality, justice and an end to sexual harassment.

Nevada City resident Teena Marie, who marched Saturday at the Capital in Sacramento, said she talked to dozens of people who all came out for different reasons.

"It was just our voices being heard," she said.

On Saturday, many not only supported women's rights, but also denounced President Donald Trump's views on immigration, abortion, LGBT rights and women's rights on the anniversary of his inauguration.

The 2017 rally in Washington, D.C., and hundreds of similar marches, created solidarity for those opposing Trump's views, words and actions. Millions of people around the world marched during last year's rallies.

Participants on Saturday talked about the news avalanche of politics and gender issues in the past year. They said they were galvanized by the #MeToo movement, which has been credited as countering widespread sexual abuse and misconduct.

While she skated around with other members of her Roseville-based roller derby team The Outlaws, Marie reminded others at Saturday's march to speak up at the ballot, carrying a sign that read "One person, one vote."

"If you're not happy with the government, you have to vote to change things," she said. "My vote is going to make a difference."

Marie also urged women to make change by running for political offices.

"I want more women to feel empowered to run for office — to not just say they want to make a change, but actually do something about it," she said.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

To contact Staff Writer Matthew Pera, email mpera@theunion.com or call 530-477-4231.