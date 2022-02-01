One year later: Gathering planned to commemorate Ariella ‘Sage’ Crawford

Advocates and neighbors will gather Saturday to commemorate the life of Ariella “Sage” Crawford, a mother of two who was fatally shot by law enforcement a year ago.

People will gather at Robinson Plaza from 1 to 4 p.m. to acknowledge Crawford’s death, as well as others who lost their lives to “law enforcement violence,” organizer Libby Woods said.

“Friday is the actual one year,” Woods said, “but Saturday, more people could come.”

A deputy shot Crawford, 33, after receiving reports of a woman acting erratically close to Names Drive in Alta Sierra. Dash cam footage of the incident shows Crawford behaving aggressively toward deputies, yelling and screaming, and eventually charging toward one officer with a knife before being shot.

A toxicology report indicates Crawford did not have any substances, aside from cannabis, in her system at the time of her death.

The District Attorney’s Office continues to work on an after-action report on the shooting.

“No updates as of now,” District Attorney Jesse Wilson said. “(We’re) getting close.”

Woods said Saturday’s event is an opportunity to offer family and friends consolation, and fortify the pillars of the Nevada County community.

“It makes sense to broaden the conversation,” Woods said. “Today, there’s a lot of organizing around creating alternative crises responses.”

Woods said Crawford left her temporary housing situation at a hotel because it was not a safe situation.

CRISIS COLLECTIVE

Woods helped create StreetCare Mobile Crisis Collective, a dynamic organization of local volunteers dedicated to responding to the needs of the unhoused as the transient demographic endures different challenges.

Woods’ work with StreetCare, and the organization’s presence at the event, is meant to highlight the particular issues that arise between law enforcement and the homeless population.

“We want to be in solidarity with those who are underused and unhoused, as well as the loved ones who have been struggling with loss,” Woods said.

Woods said she does not believe any real justice can be provided to Crawford’s family, but especially to the two young children who witnessed their mother’s death.

“Maybe paying restitution and reparations to her children, that would be the bare minimum, but trying to ration and reason this woman’s tragic death — I don’t think we’re going to get satisfaction from that,” Woods said. “We can’t make amends with what has occurred, all we can do is try to act as a community and offer community care.”

Woods said the government is not doing enough to answer complex problems.

“We had this Mobile Crisis Unit,” Woods explained. “It was not dispatched, it was not brought up in the call — from the moment someone called on Sage, down to the moment she passed — the Mobile Crisis Unit was never mentioned.”

The Streetcare Mobile Crisis Collective is how the community can take better care of its members, and how it can build crisis prevention and response not organized by any agency.

“There could be an alternative that is a non-uniformed response that could best deescalate the situation and move the conversation forward,” Woods said.

Woods said a grassroots response is required to address the tensions that arise between criminal activity and mental health.

“We want to be able to be creative and agile, adapt to meet the needs as we see them and as they arise,” Woods said of the intent behind the crisis collective. ”We don’t want to be encumbered by bureaucratic hurdles. We want to organize and meet the needs as they arise.“

Woods noted that the collective is not fully operational, and that this weekend’s event would be the second time the organization will make a public appearance.

Crawford’s death marks the second fatal officer-involved shooting since 2019. Grass Valley resident Gabriel Strickland, 27, was fatally shot in January 2020.

Rebecca O’Neil is a staff writer with The Union. She can be reached at roneil@theunion.com