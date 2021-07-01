One-way traffic control set for Highway 174
Caltrans is alerting mototists of a change in construction schedule for a Highway 174 safety improvement project between You Bet and Greenhorn Access roads in Nevada County.
Beginning Wednesday, one-way traffic control will be in effect around the clock for construction work. While construction activities will still be restricted to daytime hours between 6 a.m. and 7 p.m., highway widening work throughout the entire project requires 24/7 traffic control. The existing highway is not currently wide enough to accommodate two-lanes of traffic while the roadway is widened further. Motorists are advised to anticipate 20-minute delays when passing through the construction zone area. Around-the-clock one-way traffic control is expected to be in effect through July 28.
The $27.1 million safety project, which began in August, is realigning several curves, widening shoulders, adding a southbound left-turn pocket at Greenhorn Access Road and improving the clear recovery zone for errant vehicles to regain control. DeSilva Gates Construction of Sacramento is the primary contractor for the project and completion is anticipated this fall.
Flaggers at each end of the construction zone will be used, along with a pilot car. Motorists are reminded that pilot vehicles are to be followed at all times within the project zone for the safety of construction crews and travelers. Failure to follow pilot vehicles may result in a $220 citation with traffic fees doubled in construction zones. The California Highway Patrol will be on site, monitoring traffic safety during construction.
Source: Caltrans
