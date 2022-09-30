One-way traffic control on Highway 174 next week for tree removal

PLACER COUNTY – Caltrans is alerting State Route 174 (SR-174) motorists to expect one-way traffic control operations next week for continued tree removal work in Placer County.

Hazard tree removal work is scheduled Monday, October 3 through Friday, October 7 between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. Motorists should anticipate travel delays and one-way traffic control from the Placer-Nevada County line at the Bear River Bridge to Rollins Lake Road.

The tree removal work is a continuation of a $5 million emergency tree removal contract initiated in January following record-breaking winter storm damage. Tyrrell Resources, Inc. of Truckee is the contractor for the project. The schedule is subject to change based on weather, availability of equipment or other unexpected events.

Caltrans reminds motorists to “Be Work Zone Alert” and slow down in construction zones for the safety of travelers and crews performing these improvements. Check out Caltrans’ “QuickMap” for current road conditions at quickmap.dot.ca.gov/ or download the free QuickMap app on the App Store or Google Play. Motorists also can call the California Highway Information Network automated phone service at 1-800-427-ROAD (7623).

Source: Caltrans