Staff Writer
The Nevada County Board of Supervisors will hold its regular board meeting virtually on Tuesday beginning at 9 a.m. due to winter weather conditions.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Staff Writer
The Nevada County Board of Supervisors will hold its regular board meeting virtually on Tuesday beginning at 9 a.m. due to winter weather conditions.
In the afternoon session beginning at 1:30 p.m., the board will consider the Final Environmental Impact Report for the Nevada County Broadband Program contracted through Ascent Environmental, Inc.
The fiber optic lines would generally be installed underground following public or private roadways throughout the county, with the intention to minimize or avoid disturbance of roadway surfaces.
In 2021, the Board of Supervisors adopted broadband as one of its top objectives due to high-speed internet’s pivotal role in economic development, education, employment opportunities, access to healthcare, and general quality of life in Nevada County.
The Board of Supervisors meeting will be broadcast live on Nevada County’s website, YouTube, cable television and over the phone.
Those who wish to participate may make comments via phone by calling 530-270-3474. Calls will be placed in a queue until permitted into the meeting for comment.
Residents are encouraged to submit public comments by 4 p.m. Monday via email at BOS.PublicComment@NevadaCountyCA.gov and through the county’s eComment system.
While comments are welcomed after this time, it is not assured that they will be entered into the public record, nor that the board will have the opportunity to review prior to the meeting.
The meeting will be live on the county’s YouTube channel at www.youtube.com/@CountyofNevadaCA/streams or on the county’s website: www.NevadaCountyCA.gov/BoardMeetings.
The meeting may also be watched on Nevada County Media Channel 17 in western county, and Suddenlink channels 17 and 78 in eastern county.
The public can listen live at 415-655-000, meeting ID# 2551 826 0346; password #642 99 677.
To contact Staff Writer Marianne Boll-See email mboll-see@theunion.com.
Live scanner feed here: