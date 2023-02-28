The Nevada County Board of Supervisors will hold its regular board meeting virtually on Tuesday beginning at 9 a.m. due to winter weather conditions.

In the afternoon session beginning at 1:30 p.m., the board will consider the Final Environmental Impact Report for the Nevada County Broadband Program contracted through Ascent Environmental, Inc.

To contact Staff Writer Marianne Boll-See email mboll-see@theunion.com.

