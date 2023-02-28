The Nevada County Board of Supervisors will hold its regular board meeting virtually on Tuesday beginning at 9 a.m. due to winter weather conditions.
In the afternoon session beginning at 1:30 p.m., the board will consider the Final Environmental Impact Report for the Nevada County Broadband Program contracted through Ascent Environmental, Inc.
The fiber optic lines would generally be installed underground following public or private roadways throughout the county, with the intention to minimize or avoid disturbance of roadway surfaces.
In 2021, the Board of Supervisors adopted broadband as one of its top objectives due to high-speed internet’s pivotal role in economic development, education, employment opportunities, access to healthcare, and general quality of life in Nevada County.
The Board of Supervisors meeting will be broadcast live on Nevada County’s website, YouTube, cable television and over the phone.
Those who wish to participate may make comments via phone by calling 530-270-3474. Calls will be placed in a queue until permitted into the meeting for comment.
While comments are welcomed after this time, it is not assured that they will be entered into the public record, nor that the board will have the opportunity to review prior to the meeting.
The meeting may also be watched on Nevada County Media Channel 17 in western county, and Suddenlink channels 17 and 78 in eastern county.
The public can listen live at 415-655-000, meeting ID# 2551 826 0346; password #642 99 677.
