BrewBilt Brewing’s BrewHaus was before the Nevada City Council Wednesday. The council and the applicants worked out an in-lieu fee for parking.

Nevada City’s City Council met on Wednesday evening with a number of items on the agenda, including the unanimous decision that will allow in-lieu parking payments for the soon-to-open Brewbilt Tap House which will be located at 300 Spring St.

On February 16, the planning commission approved a conditional use permit which allows the conversion of existing parking and walkway space for an outdoor dining/beer garden associated with the business.

