Nevada City’s City Council met on Wednesday evening with a number of items on the agenda, including the unanimous decision that will allow in-lieu parking payments for the soon-to-open Brewbilt Tap House which will be located at 300 Spring St.
On February 16, the planning commission approved a conditional use permit which allows the conversion of existing parking and walkway space for an outdoor dining/beer garden associated with the business.
“The short version is, anywhere you are going to (develop) if you are going to use outdoor space there is a calculation of parking that would be needed,” said City Manager Sean Grayson. “In Nevada City Historical District there is almost no parking on private property so we have a special condition there that says if you want to expand your use to outdoors, they can get ahead of making the parking on site; they can create the parking somewhere else or if the council approves they can use an in-lieu for (the parking).”
According to Amy Wolfson, City Planner for Nevada City, among the approved entitlements was a variance from the 14 off-street parking spaces required to serve the expanded business space. Certain planning conditions require that part of the building permit issuance or any improvements the parking shall adhere to any in-lieu parking payment program as determined by resolution by the city council.
Essentially this means that instead of creating parking spaces which are already sparse, Brewbilt would make accommodations to suit their customers while appeasing downtown parking needs.
“So they have been approved,” Wolfson said, “they have an entitlement to operate. It’s not really valid until their in-lieu parking fee permit is inactive which is administered by the city council, which is what we are doing today.”
Wolfson added that current in-lieu parking fees are set at $4,500 per space, which amounts to an in-lieu payment of $63,000 for the 14 required parking spots. Staff of the city has been working with the applicant.
The final step will be having the property owners of the future Brewbilt location sign a contract with the city, solidifying what has already been a process for the business to get off the ground, which began with craft brewery technology and eventually evolved into brewing beer. With credits adapted by the city, the brewers are on their way to opening.
“City council can say ‘we will accept the money or you will have to build off-site’ but they did it with a variety of public credits,” said Grayson. “The law just speaks to car parking. Some of the trade-offs were bicycle parking, also credit for putting street lights on their property so that’s taking up space so we won’t charge them for that space.”
Wolfson said those credits include: “The property owner would agree to provide location foundational electrical connection for three on-premises gas-style street lamps. The property owner would provide racks to accommodate eight publicly accessible on-site bicycle spots. Property owner would provide racks to accommodate four publicly accessible off-site bicycle spots. Property owner would be credited for street parking where their driveway entrance used to be but now won’t be there so we can use that space.”
Additionally, the property owner would contribute architectural designs wherein dumpsters would be stored, protecting them from public view.
Grayson added: “They can build the 14 spots or pay. Nevada City hasn’t had anybody do this in recent memory. The council didn’t have to take this action but there’s some excitement This is a good use. We are excited about it.”
