‘One step at a time’: Animal rescue nonprofit Sunshine Ali fundraising to buy land for facility

Kylie Hart operates Sunshine Ali’s animal rescue and rehabilitation out of her home, and has worked with cats, dogs, and recently, a calf whose mother had rejected him at birth.

Kylie Hart said her founding of animal rescue nonprofit Sunshine Ali brings to reality a dream she has held for around a decade.

Speaking on her inspiration to start the nonprofit, Hart said her love of animals began early as she saw her mother be a resource in animal rescue to those around her.

“I knew I wanted to do something with animals even when I was younger,” said Hart, adding that she has seen animals have a significant impact on children, getting through to them in situations when people could not.

She currently operates the organization’s rescue and rehabilitation out of her home, and has worked with cats, dogs, and recently, a calf whose mother had rejected him at birth.

Hart is enrolled in veterinary technician school, a decision she says she made with the intention of offering veterinary services through Sunshine Ali after reaching the next step in her plan — purchasing land for the nonprofit’s operations.

Following that, she hopes to eventually have children stay at the rescue in order to learn how to care for animals.

“I know that I’m supposed to build it,” said Hart on her sense of purpose. “I know that I’m supposed to create this place of healing for animals and children.”

“It’s going to be one step at a time,” said Hart on her plans for growing the nonprofit’s operations. After raising enough money and finding a property, said Hart, issues such as licensing and insurance requirements would have to be worked out before children can be involved.

Asked about the nonprofit’s name, Hart said it honors her mother, whom she called “Sunshine” growing up, and Ali, the first dog she ever rescued.

‘TALK TO PEOPLE AS MUCH AS POSSIBLE’

Sunshine Ali’s first in-person fundraiser, intended to raise money to acquire land for a facility to operate the nonprofit out of, will be held Saturday at Sweat Studio, a fitness studio at 410 Crown Point Circle in Grass Valley.

According to Hart, the event will include dinner, live music, and door prices, and attendees are asked to purchase a ticket prior to Saturday.

Hart’s primary method of outreach so far has been to “get out and talk to people as much as possible,” an avenue she says has brought positive outcomes ranging from donations to offers of volunteered services.

For example, she spent around six hours last Thursday sitting in front of the SPD Market in Nevada City in order to promote Sunshine Ali and its upcoming fundraiser.

“Then ensued all of the stories about why they want to help and how animals have touched their lives, and what it means to them,” said Hart on the people who stopped to talk to her that day, adding that some bought tickets to the fundraiser while others opted to support the endeavor by giving a direct donation.

“It is difficult and there are a lot of nonprofits in Nevada County,” said Hart on conducting outreach as a new organization. “But, it’s also a very beautiful and loving community that I think, when they hear about something that is going to better our community, they want to be a part of.”

LEARN MORE SUNSHINE ALI FUNDRAISER: When: 5 – 8 p.m. Saturday Where: Sweat Studio at 410 Crown Point Circle in Grass Valley Tickets cost $20 per person, $30 per couple, and $40 per family of two adults and two children TO PURCHASE FUNDRAISER TICKETS, OR FOR MORE INFO: Email sunshineali101@gmail.com Call 530-613-7533

