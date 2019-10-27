 One Source Empowering Caregivers to host open house in Grass Valley | TheUnion.com

One Source Empowering Caregivers to host open house in Grass Valley

October 27, 2019

Submitted by Pinky Zalkin

An informational meeting and open house for care givers in need of free respite and community members is scheduled from 5 to 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 29 at 524 Brunswick Rd. in the Glenbrook Station complex. Members of One Source Empowering Caregivers will share information on their nonprofit program and how to receive free assistance.

