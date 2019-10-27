One Source Empowering Caregivers to host open house in Grass Valley
Submitted by Pinky Zalkin
An informational meeting and open house for care givers in need of free respite and community members is scheduled from 5 to 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 29 at 524 Brunswick Rd. in the Glenbrook Station complex. Members of One Source Empowering Caregivers will share information on their nonprofit program and how to receive free assistance.
