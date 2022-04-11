One sent to hospital after car strikes 5 vehicles, speed boat

A driver who authorities say was under the influence early Sunday struck five vehicles and a parked speed boat, sending himself to the hospital with major injuries but hurting no one else.

Tyler Sterling-Bean, 21, of Maine, was driving a 2017 Subaru WRX around 3:30 a.m. on Rough and Ready Highway, near West Drive, when the crash occurred, the California Highway Patrol said in a release.

“Sterling-Bean allowed the Subaru to veer off of the south side of the roadway, where it struck five unoccupied cars and a speed boat parked outside a residential area on Rough and Ready Highway,” the release states.

The Subaru came to a stop after striking a PG&E guy wire, reports state.

Sterling-Bean had major injuries, including a facial fracture and cuts. Officers determined he was under the influence of alcohol, and Sterling-Bean was taken to the hospital, the release states.





“There was extensive clean up required in the area due to the severity of the collision, but there were no other injuries reported,” reports state.

The incident remains under investigation. CHP will forward charges to the District Attorney’s Office, the release states.